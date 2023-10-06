Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced cash award of ₹5 lakh each for Indian Hockey Team players & support staff of the victorious team for Gold Medal at the 19th Asian Games

Bhubaneswar: Congratulating the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for their historic Gold Medal at the 19th #AsianGames in Hangzhou, CM Naveen Patnaik

announced cash award of ₹5 lakh each for players & support staff of the victorious team, in recognition of their stellar performance & sealing a berth for Paris Olympics2024.

Speaking to the Indian team over video call after the medal ceremony, CM extended heartiest congratulations to the team members. CM said that their unwavering dedication and hard work have once again proved that Hockey is truly India’s game, embodying the nation’s unyielding spirit.

CM said that in #Odisha, where Hockey holds a special place in the hearts of people, this historic day will forever be etched in the memories as a momentous triumph for the beloved sport and the nation. CM wished the Indian team the very best as they prepare for the #ParisOlympics2024 games.