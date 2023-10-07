Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announced cash award of ₹3 lakh to each member of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team for winning bronze medal at the AsianGames

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patnaik has announced cash award of ₹3 lakh to each member of the Indian Women’s Hockey Team & the support staff to recognise their outstanding achievement of securing bronze medal at the 19th #AsianGames in Hangzhou. India defeated Japan, 2-1 to finish third in the continental event. #OdishaForHockey

Congratulating the team, CM said this is indeed a proud moment for the country as it witnessed yet another triumphant chapter in the Indian Hockey. CM added, the credit for this success goes to the entire team whose dedication and hard work have shone brightly. Mentioning that the teamwork & determination have brought this victory, CM hoped that many more such triumphs await Indian Hockey in the future.