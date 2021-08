Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced a special package for the weavers of the State. 15,000 non-concrete Loom pits will be concreted in coming 3 years and each loom will be provided with Rs.7,000/-. Besides, 3,000 weavers family will be provided with house-cum-work shed.

Chief Minister also said that it has been decided to provided house to eligible weavers families on priority basis and the beneficiaries will be selected according to the guideline of Panchayati Raj Department.