Odisha CM Naveen Patanik urges Education Minister Dr RP Nishank to postpone JEE and NEET exams

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patanik writes to Union Education Minister Dr RP Nishank seeking postponement of NEET JEE Exams. The demand is fully justified in view of Coronavirus Pandemic . Hope Centre considers this after looking into all angles. “The JEE (Main) & NEET exams scheduled to be held in September, maybe postponed to a later date to ensure safety and security of students,” he wrote.

CM said visiting test centres will not be safe for students while transportation gets disrupted due to frequent lockdown/shutdown .

Citing that students from remote areas may be deprived of appearing for tests as they need to travel long distances, CM urged to open centres in all 30 districts of #Odisha, so that students can go back home same day, facilitating maximum participation of students in these tests.

In view of #COVID19 crisis, CM @Naveen_Odisha has urged Union Education Minister @DrRPNishank to postpone NEET, JEE (Main) Entrance Test. CM said visiting test centres will not be safe for students while transportation gets disrupted due to frequent lockdown/shutdown #OdishaCares pic.twitter.com/wN3OJP6Iya — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) August 25, 2020

Related

comments