Odisha CM Naveen Patanik, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched Bindusagar lake cleaning project in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patanik and Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched Bindusagar lake cleaning project in Bhubaneswar. The rejuvenation initiative will be carried out at estimated cost of Rs 70 lakh under CSR programme of Indian Oil.

Bindusagar is inextricably linked with all pilgrimage centres across India & so is an epitome of national integration. We should all come forward in lending a hand to clean & preserve the holy lake says CM Naveen Patnaik during the launch of Bindusagar Rejuvenation Project.

Guided by PM Narendra Modi ji’s national movement for a Swachh Bharat, ICT-IOC along with the state govt. of Odisha will implement state-of-the-art technology to clean up and revive the oldest and the largest water body of the Capital city of Bhubaneswar.The holy Bindusagar lake is believed to have originated in the 7th century AD. Surrounded by historic temples and architectural treasures, this lake near the Lingaraj Temple has immense mythological, religious as well cultural significance for the people of Odisha.ICT-IOC will also take up cleaning, restoration and conservation of other tanks and bodies adjacent to the Lingaraj Temple. This will be crucial in boosting the tourism potential of Odisha, creating large-scale employment and further propelling Odisha’s growth said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Related

comments