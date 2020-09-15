Odisha CM Naveen Patanik directs officials to introduce e-muster roll for labourers from Oct 2

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patanik today, through a Video Conference reviewed 5T Charter regarding E-Muster Roll and bank payment of wages in all works of line Departments. Under this initiative, Muster Rolls shall be maintained in electronic format so as to prevent manipulation and ensure transparency. Along with this, the wages shall be directly transferred to the bank accounts of labourers in all the works that are being executed by the line departments to ensure stricter monitoring of minimum wages and timely deposit of ESI and EPF dues.

• Hon’ble Chief Minister directed all Departments to have the system in place by 1st January 2021 for universal implementation of E-Muster Roll. He further emphasised upon the use of robust technology in implementing this initiative along with the enabling legal framework. He directed to conduct State level Training and Capacity Building Programme in this regard and extensive IEC for all categories of worker to make them aware of this.

• Chief Secretary, Development Commissioner, Principal Secretaries of different Departments, Secretary to Hon’ble Chief Minister (5T) and Secretaries of different Departments were present in the Review.

