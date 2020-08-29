Odisha CM Naveen Patanik deputes senior IAS officers to monitor flood situation

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patanik deputes senior IAS officers to monitor flood situation .

Hemant Sharma: Kendrapada
DK Singh: Cuttack
Vishal Dev: Balasore
BP Sethi: Badhrak
VV Yadav: Jajpur
Satyabrata Sahu: Jagatsinghpur
RDC CD: Puri

