Odisha CM Naveen Patanik deputes senior IAS officers to monitor flood situation

Bhubaneswar: CM Naveen Patanik deputes senior IAS officers to monitor flood situation .

Hemant Sharma: Kendrapada

DK Singh: Cuttack

Vishal Dev: Balasore

BP Sethi: Badhrak

VV Yadav: Jajpur

Satyabrata Sahu: Jagatsinghpur

RDC CD: Puri

