Odisha CM Naveen Patanaik inaugurated a laser show-cum-musical fountain at the Ramalingam Park

Berhampur: Chief Minister Naveen Patanaik on Friday inaugurated a laser show-cum-musical fountain at the Ramalingam Park here on the New Year eve.

The project of Rs 6.94 crore, jointly implemented by the Brahmapur Development Authority and the Brahmapur Municipal Corporation, is one-of-its-kind with latest new-age technology from OASE, Germany, a leader in plumbing less, energy efficient DMX/RDM controlled fountain technology.

The OASE fountains have been installed in major cities across the country and its installation in Brahmapur was done by New Delhi-based KSR Brothers.

Ganjam Collector Vijaya Amruta Kulange coordinated the inauguration ceremony in the presence of 5T Secretary VK Pandian, Brahmapur MP Chandra Sekhar Sahu, Aska MP Pramila Bisoyi and Brahmapur MLA Bikram Kumar Panda.