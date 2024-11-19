Odisha CM Mohan Majhi’s roadshow in Singapore drew attention of global investors

Singapore: A delegation from Odisha, headed by Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, presented the State’s investment prospects to prominent Singaporean investors. The interactive session on business possibilities in Odisha, which drew international investors and business executives from all around the ASEAN region, was the high point of the third day in Singapore.

The presentations and discussions emphasized the State’s abundant resources, top-notch infrastructure, and highly qualified labor force, establishing Odisha as a top investment destination.Industry representatives from Singapore and its neighboring nations enthusiastically participated, demonstrating their rising interest in the new potential in Odisha.

Singapore’s transport minister, Chee Hong Tat, held high-level G2G talks with CM Majhi and Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain during the day.

These talks centered on digital freight management, coastal shipping, and Odisha’s objective of creating integrated multimodal logistics solutions, taking cues from Singapore’s cutting-edge transportation infrastructure. After that, the team visited the Institute of Technical Education and Education Services (ITEES) to shift its attention to skill development. As demonstrated by the World Skill Centre (WSC) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha has been actively working with ITEES to improve its framework for skill development. With internationally acclaimed training standards, Odisha has been known as India’s Skill Capital thanks in large part to this partnership.

The State government hopes to further enhance the Odisha skill-building environment through this visit by launching new projects in partnership with prestigious organizations such as the ITEES.

Additionally, the delegation took part in a roundtable discussion sponsored by FICCI and Enterprise Singapore, where they discussed particular prospects in important industries like IT, manufacturing, and infrastructure. Agrocorp International, Aurionpro Payment Solutions, Eastcom, Elixir Technology, Environsens, Evervolt Green Energy, Graymatics, ITE Education Services, Oneberry Technologies, Surbana Jurong, and Yongnam Engineering Pte Ltd were among the important companies who attended the meeting. International leaders such as Linde, Vena Energy, CapitalLand, Everstone Group, Vopak, Indorama, Micron, and MAS Holdings were also met one-on-one.

The main topics of discussion included how to fund the next projects and attracting new investments to Odisha in industries such as textiles and apparel, IT, ITeS, metals and metal downstream, chemicals and petrochemicals, and more.

In order to research best practices in port management and logistics, the delegation also paid a visit to the Port of Singapore Authority, a world leader in port operations.

Finding tactics that Odisha could use to improve the effectiveness of its own ports was the main goal. By implementing these cutting-edge strategies, Odisha hopes to fortify its port infrastructure and promote a port-led economic growth model, establishing the state as an important Indian logistics hub.

More than 300 participants, including well-known business executives, investors, members of the Odia diaspora, and special invitees, attended the investment roadshow, which was the day’s main event.

At an interactive session on business possibilities in Odisha during the roadshow, the group emphasized the state’s abundant resources, top-notch infrastructure, and highly qualified workforce, all of which make it an ideal place to invest. “Our visit to Singapore has been very successful,” stated Chief Minister Majhi.

We have met with business executives, toured cutting-edge ports and industrial complexes, and acquired important knowledge to further Odisha’s progress during the last three days. Our goal is to revitalize Eastern India under Prime Minister Modi’s visionary leadership and his “Purvodaya Yojana.” With its abundant resources, top-notch infrastructure, and highly qualified labor force, Odisha is prepared to take the lead in India’s development. I invite you all to join us at the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ to be a part of this transformative journey towards a developed India.”

Sampad Chandra Swain, minister of industry, declared, “Odisha is open for business and we are ready to reach new heights.” Our goal is to create a business-friendly atmosphere that attracts investment, expansion, and employment. More high-level meetings and an interactive session with the Odia diaspora in Singapore are planned for the continued visit.