Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Undertakes Aerial Survey of Cyclone-Hit Areas

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi Undertakes Aerial Survey of Cyclone-Hit Areas. CM Majhi undertook the aerial survey of coastal areas of Paradip in Jagatsinghpur district, Mahakalapada, Rajnagar and Rajkanika of Kendrapara district, and Chandbali of Bhadrak district this afternoon, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

After making the aerial survey, the chief minister has asked concerned departments to assess the damage caused by the cyclone and subsequent heavy rainfall as soon as possible so that relief can be provided to the affected people, it said.