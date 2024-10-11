Odisha CM Mohan Majhi to Visit 34 Durga Puja Pandals in Cuttack on Mahanabami Puja

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi will visit around 34 Durga Puja pandals in Cuttack on Mahanabami Puja, scheduled for October 12. His visits will include areas such as Pratap Nagari, Chauliaganj, Nuabazar, and others. Additionally, he and members of his Council of Ministers will visit several pandals in Bhubaneswar on Mahaashtami. Ekamra Bhubaneswar MLA Babu Singh mentioned that these visits reflect the Chief Minister’s desire to seek blessings from the Goddess.