Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi is set to commence a two-day trip to Delhi starting Wednesday. CM will meet investors on October 3 ahead of the ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave.

The purpose of this visit is to attract investors for the 4th edition of Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave, the state’s premier global investors’ summit, scheduled to take place in Bhubaneswar on January 28-29, 2025.