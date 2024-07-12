Odisha CM Mohan Majhi said that our budget will reflect the aspirations of all as a ‘people’s budget’

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi on Friday attended the pre-budget consultation meeting at the Convention Hall of Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. On this occasion, the CM said, “Our efforts continue to ensure that our budget will reflect the aspirations of all as a ‘people’s budget’. That is why we accept the views of all sections of the society. As a people’s government, our tradition of valuing the views of the common people will continue”.

In this meeting, the Chief Minister discussed with various civil societies, experts and representatives of various sectors. Along with the Chief Minister, the two Deputy Chief Ministers Kanak Vardhan Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, the Principal Secretary of the Finance Department Saswat Mishra and senior officials of the Finance Department were present in the meeting.

Former Finance Minister Prafulla Chandra Ghadai, Panchanan Kanungo, Sashibhushan Behera, former Finance Secretaries, Regional Director of RBI, General Manager of NABARD and about 26 prominent people from various fields gave their views.

The general budget for the financial year 2024-25 is scheduled to be presented in the Legislative Assembly on the 25th of July. For this, we collected people’s opinions online. Thankfully, we’ve got over 12,000 views on it. This is almost six times more than the previous year. Such a wide participation of the people in the budget preparation process is very encouraging for us”.

The Chief Minister thanked everyone for their valuable feedback. He said that the government will do its best to reflect all these views in the upcoming budget and try to meet the expectations of the people.