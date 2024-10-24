Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Reviews Cyclone Dana Preparedness, Aims for ‘Zero Casualty’

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi held a meeting on Thursday to review preparations for Cyclone Dana, expected to make landfall early Friday with heavy rainfall and winds up to 110 km/h.

Majhi announced that approximately 1,653 villages will be affected and urged those in danger zones to evacuate to cyclone shelters. He confirmed that around 300,000 people have already been evacuated and that police will be deployed to ensure safety.

Medical teams are stationed at shelters, with 2,338 pregnant women admitted to hospitals. There are currently 19 NDRF teams, 51 ODRAF teams, and 220 fire tender units deployed, along with 158 police platoons across districts.