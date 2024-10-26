Odisha CM Mohan Majhi reviewed the cyclone situation, recovery work at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Majhi this evening reviewed the cyclone situation and recovery work at the office of the Special Relief Commissioner. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that with the blessings of the Lord and for the people, we have been successful in fighting the storm. Advising the employees, the Chief Minister said that due to the hard work of all, the work of dealing with the storm has been successful. And if you work for 24 to 48 hours, the recovery work will also be successful.

As of yesterday evening, around 8 lakh people have reached the shelters and are staying safely. Taking about the restoration work, he said that all the major roads have been blocked and traffic has been improved. The process of normalizing the power outage system is ongoing. A total of 22.43 lakh households were affected by power outages. Out of them, 14.80 lakh houses have been supplied with electricity by 6 pm today.

Even now, the power system is being restored. The Principal Secretary of Energy Department is present in Kendrapara and Bhadrak to supervise the restoration work and speed up the process. He said that the situation will become normal by tomorrow afternoon. In the agriculture sector, initial estimates indicate that 1.75 lakh acres of farmland have been damaged. Compensation will also be given after complete information is obtained. Housebreaking report will also come soon. The Chief Minister mentioned that immediate assistance will be provided for crop loss and house destruction. #CycloneDana

Health care programs are going well. Medical teams are going to all shelters and conducting regular health check-ups. In areas where there is water, people’s houses have been destroyed, people can stay in shelters until the situation returns to normal. District officials have been tasked to provide seven days of food to the shelters as per requirement. The police force is also deployed everywhere. A total of 158 platoon forces are deployed. Police are providing assistance in picking up people. The chief minister said on the occasion that police protection is being provided to the shelters.