Odisha CM Mohan Majhi participated in the Birsa Munda birth anniversary program organized in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Nationwide ‘National Glory Day’ is celebrated in grand ceremonies. The main event of this program is held in Jamui, Bihar. In addition, Chief Minister Mohan Majhi participated in the program organized in Bhubaneswar and participated in the program of the Prime Minister through virtual. On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

Chief Minister highlighted the Prime Minister’s efforts to uplift Birsa Munda’s memory. The Chief Minister said that on Janjatiya Glory Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in Bihar’s Jamui and launched many welfare projects under ‘Dharti Aba Janjatiya Gram Excellence Yojana’. 7,667 villages in 27 districts of Odisha have been included in this campaign and we are actively working for the successful implementation of this campaign.