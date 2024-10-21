Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi on preparations to tackle Cyclone Dana: Zero casualty is our mission; govt is fully prepared; fire services, ODRAF, NDRF teams are ready; 100% evacuation in affected places.

The Low-Pressure Area persists over the East-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a depression by the 22nd of October morning and into a cyclonic storm by the 23rd of October 2024 over the East-central Bay of Bengal. Thereafter, it is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the northwest Bay of Bengal off the Odisha-West Bengal coasts by 24th October morning. Continuing to move northwestwards, it is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island during the night of 24th and early morning of 25th October 2024 as a severe Cyclonic Storm with a wind speed of 100-110 mph gusting 120 kmph.