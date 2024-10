In Mumbai, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, accompanied by Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, met with Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, during an Investors Meet. CM Majhi described their discussion as fruitful, expressing optimism for new opportunities and partnerships aimed at Odisha’s development. He also announced that a ‘Make-In-Odisha’ conclave is scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, to further promote investment in the state.