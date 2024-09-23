Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Launches Projects Worth Over Rs 987 Crore in Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched 158 projects worth over Rs 987 crore during a district-level function to mark the completion of 100 days of his government at a programme in Keonjhar district on Sunday. CM Majhi today inaugurated 55 projects and laid the foundation for 98 projects.

Highlighting the development of Keonjhar, the Chief Minister said, “There is poverty in Keonjhar. Our government is undertaking visionary programmes to eradicate poverty and malnutrition. The government has taken up all the development programmes in Keonjhar district including transport, health, infrastructure, and railway development. A trauma care centre will be opened in the Dharinidhar Medical College this year. For the development of Keonjhar, various projects worth more than Rs 900 crore have been launched today.”

The Chief Minister expressed hope that this development trend will be successful with the sincere cooperation of the people of Keonjhar.