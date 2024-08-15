Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi hoists the National Flag during state-level Independence Day celebration at Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar. Odisha CM Mohan Majhi remembers freedom fighters on the occasion of 78th Independence Day; “India’s economy is growing rapidly and will reach $ 5 trillion soon. India will emerge at ‘Vishwa Guru’ by 2047,” says CM Majhi in his speech during State-level Independence Day celebration in Bhubaneswar.

“Odia Asmita will reach the zenith. As promised, we have opened all the 4 gates of Puri Srimandir. We will also roll out Subhadra Scheme from 17 September. Steps will be taken to fill up 1.5 lakh vacant posts,” says CM Mohan Majhi in his speech during State-level Independence Day celebration in Bhubaneswar.