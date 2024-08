Odisha CM Mohan Majhi has expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving 8 vital railway projects

Bhubaneswar: CM Mohan Majhi has expressed gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving 8 vital railway projects covering 14 districts across 7 states, including Odisha. These projects will connect 6 aspirational districts like Malkangiri, Kalahandi & Nabarangpur, and boost connectivity with 64 new stations.

6 Railway projects sanctioned in Odisha: 15,004 crores

1. Gunupur-Therubali (New Line)

2. ⁠Junagarh-Nabrangpur (New Line)

3. ⁠Malkangiri – Bhadrachalam-Pandurangapuram (New Line)

4. ⁠Badampahar – Kendujhargarh ( New line)

5. ⁠Bangriposi – Gorumahisani (New line)

6. ⁠Buramara – Chakulia (New line)