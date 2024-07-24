Odisha CM Mohan Majhi hails Union Finance Minister, Union Budget 2024-25

Bhubaneswar: The Union Finance Minister on Tuesday presented the 2024-25 Budget in the parliament. Expressing gratification, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi released a statement and termed the budget as development-focused and visionary, prioritising the key categories outlined by our Prime Minister: the ‘Poor’, ‘Women’, ‘Youth’, and ‘Annadata’ (farmers).

CM Majhi mentioned that the budget emphasizes agricultural productivity, skill development, and employment generation.

The CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for prioritizing Odisha’s tourism sector development and made a post on X, “On behalf of the people of Odisha, I would like to thank the PM Shri Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister Sitharaman ji for giving special importance to the development of Odisha’s tourism sector in the current budget and making arrangements to provide the necessary financial support.”

“The tourism sector including wildlife, marine resources and temple development will contribute significantly to Odisha’s economic development, making Odisha a centre of tourist attraction”, the CM further added.