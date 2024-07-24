Odisha CM Mohan Majhi hails Union Finance Minister, Union Budget 2024-25

Bhubaneswar: The Union Finance Minister on Tuesday presented the 2024-25 Budget in the parliament. Expressing gratification, Odisha CM Mohan Majhi released a statement and termed the budget as development-focused and visionary, prioritising the key categories outlined by our Prime Minister: the ‘Poor’, ‘Women’, ‘Youth’, and ‘Annadata’ (farmers).
CM Majhi mentioned that the budget emphasizes agricultural productivity, skill development, and employment generation.
The CM thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for prioritizing Odisha’s tourism sector development and made a post on X, “On behalf of the people of Odisha, I would like to thank the PM Shri Narendra Modi and the Finance Minister Sitharaman ji for giving special importance to the development of Odisha’s tourism sector in the current budget and making arrangements to provide the necessary financial support.”
“The tourism sector including wildlife, marine resources and temple development will contribute significantly to Odisha’s economic development, making Odisha a centre of tourist attraction”, the CM further added.
In the statement, the CM also described that an allocation of Rs 1.52 lakh crores for the agriculture sector and Rs 3 lakh crores for women-centric schemes demonstrates the central government’s commitment to the comprehensive development of farmers and women.
The Union Budget aims to construct 3 crore new houses over the next 5 years in rural and urban areas, with increased funding for the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, which will particularly benefit the people of Odisha.
To enhance the social and economic standing of tribal communities, the Union Government has introduced the Pradhan Mantri Janjatiya Unnat Gram Abhiyan, targeting 63,000 villages and aiding 5 crore tribals. This will notably assist the tribal population of Odisha.
A planned expenditure of 2 lakh crore on skill development and opportunities for 4 crore 10 lakh young women over the next 5 years is set to advantage Odisha’s youth.
The central budget’s total investment has risen to Rs 11.11 lakh crore, fostering national growth. State assistance for capital expenditure has increased to Rs 1.5 lakh crore, granting Odisha an additional aid of about Rs 1,000 crore. This was the demand of the state before the Union Finance Minister in the pre-budget discussions. Thanks to the Finance Minister for accepting this demand.
We express our gratitude for the Central Government’s budget announcement of special assistance for Odisha’s tourism development. The inclusion of Odisha in the special ‘Purvodaya Yojana’ is anticipated to draw investment and foster industrial growth, said CM Mohan Majhi praising the Union Budget.