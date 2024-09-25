Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Felicitates Medalists, Participants of 47th World Skills Competition

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi felicitated the participants of the World Skill Competition at Lok Seva Bhavan on Tuesday.

Amaresh Sahu, the bronze medalist, received a Rs 25 lakh prize, and Gedela Akhil, the Medallion For Excellence winner, received Rs 5 lakh.

The Chief Minister remarked that Odisha’s youth have garnered global attention for their skills and announced that skill development will become a significant movement in the state. He outlined a vision for a developed Odisha by 2036 and 2047, with skilled youth driving progress. He emphasized that the youth represent the state’s identity and integrity.

Notably, 60 Indians competed in the World Skill Competition in Lyon, France, from September 10 to 15, with 15 participants from Odisha. Amaresh Sahu from Deogarh won the Bronze Medal in Renewable Energy, and Gedela Akhil from Gajapati earned the Medallion for Excellence in Water Technology.

The Chief Minister praised the Odisha participants, highlighting their achievement as a testament to the state’s potential. He declared this a new benchmark for efficiency.

He also mentioned a strategic plan for skill development in Odisha, emphasizing the commitment to turning visions into reality, with Rs 1050 crore allocated in this year’s budget for skill development and vocational education.

N.B.S. Rajput, Principal Secretary of the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, gave the welcome address, while Mrs. Rashmita Panda, the Department’s Director, extended the vote of thanks.