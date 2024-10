Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has decided to enhance the Gratuity limit from Rs.15 lakh to Rs.20 lakh.

As per his decision, the State Government has enhanced the Death-Cum-Retirement Gratuity (DCRG) benefit from Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 20 lakh retrospectively from 01.01.2024 for all regular State Government employees.