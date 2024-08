Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi discussed with the members of the delegation from Japan about new possibilities in Odisha, development of technology, creation of new opportunities for the youth. Japanese delegation led by Devendra Mohanta met CM Mohan Majhi Today.

CM SAID government is determined to make Odisha a developed state and will do everything possible for this. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Odisha will become the center of development in the East.