Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Confirms ‘No Casualties’ in Cyclone Dana

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi reported that no casualties occurred during Cyclone Dana, with nearly 6 lakh people moved to safer locations and 6,000 pregnant women relocated to health centers. The cyclone made landfall between Bhitarkanika and Dhamra on October 24-25 and weakened gradually into a deep depression, with sustained winds of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

NDRF teams began restoration in Kendrapada, Bhadrak, and Jagatsinghpur, clearing roads and removing uprooted trees. Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj stated that while there were power outages, property damage, and impact on agricultural lands, no flood-like situation developed, and efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy.