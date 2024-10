Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited Chandigarh today to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Nayab Singh Saini, the new Chief Minister of Haryana. Prior to this event, he reviewed the case of an Odia woman who was allegedly sexually abused in Delhi. During the ceremony, CM Majhi expressed his satisfaction with the BJP’s third consecutive government formation in Haryana, alongside other BJP chief ministers.