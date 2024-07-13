Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi attended the ‘Initiation Ceremony’ of Sub-Inspector Trainees at Biju Patnaik Police Academy, Bhubaneswar.

“Delighted to attend the ‘Initiation Ceremony’ of Sub-Inspector Trainees at Biju Patnaik Police Academy, Bhubaneswar. Congratulations to 113 cadet sub-inspectors who have completed their basic training after a long and tireless effort. I hope that it will bring fame to the state by providing proper services, safety and security to the society and people,” says CM Mohan Majhi in Twitter.