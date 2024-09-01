Odisha CM Mohan Majhi announces Creation of 1000 posts for traffic staff, Creation of 4000 post for OISF,Sanction of 10 ODRAF Team

Bhubaneswar: Announcements For Odisha Police To strengthen Odisha police further, CM Mohan Majhi made the following announcements on the floor of the House yesterday:

1. Nine thousand motor cycles for ASI/SI/ Inspectors 2. Creation of 1000 posts for traffic staff 3. Creation of 4000 post for OISF 4. Sanction of 10 ODRAF Team. 5. Budget provision of 117 Cr for Emergency Response System (112) 6. Permission to fill 2922 vacancies in different ranks in Odisha Police 7. Permission to fill 1083 vacancies of newly created Special Security Battalion in Puri 8. Permission to fill up 2298 vacancies of Home Guard 9. Compassionate appointment to one member of family of Home Guard killed in line of duty. 10. One Out Post each for 10 Govt Medical Colleges 11. All support for anti-Naxal operations