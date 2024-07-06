Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Visits Krushi Bhawan, Interacts With Farmers’ Association Members

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited the Krushi Bhawan In Bhubaneswar and discussed with various farmers’ associations for the welfare and development of farmers.

Majhi with the Deputy CM & Agriculture Minister KV Singh Deo and the Prinipal Agricultura Secretary Arabinda Padee visited the Krushi Bhawan.

On this occasion, Padhee explained about the special construction style of Prashikhi Bhavan and various facilities for the farmers.

In the meeting, the workers of Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Village Development Committee and other farmers’ associations gave their well-thought-out views.

After the discussion, CM Majhi said that those who are eligible beneficiaries of the PM Kisan Yojna but could not be included in the scheme will be included shortly. For this, the government is preparing necessary arrangements with rules and regulations.

Similarly, regarding the establishment of cold stores, the Chief Minister said that the first steps will be taken to establish cold stores in 58 sub-divisions. He said that by having one cold store in each sub-division, the farmers of all regions can benefit.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government is working on a prosperous farmers’ policy. In this, farmers will be provided support and assistance at every step from the beginning of cultivation to the sale of crops.

The farmers’ associations thanked the Chief Minister and his government for deciding to increase the support price of paddy to Rs 3100 on the first day of the formation of the government.