Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visited Naveen Niwas to invite Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik to attend the all-party meeting, Budget session

Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Mohan Majhi and Deputy CM KVSingh Deo visited Naveen Niwas to invite Leader of Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik to attend the all-party meeting today ahead of the Assembly session starting tomorrow.

Odisha CM has also appealed to Naveen Patnaik to attend the Odisha Assembly on a regular basis. The new BJP government has assured to accept constructive proposals of LoP, informs Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling. Prior to the meeting with LoP, CM Mohan Majhi accompanied by Deputy CM KV Singh Deo came to the Secretariat & announced that Biju Patnaik Sports Awards will continue & no decision has been taken to drop Biju Babu’s name from the Award.