Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi visited Bhubaneswar Capital Hospital this evening and inquired about how the patients are being cared for at night

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi visited Bhubaneswar Capital Hospital this evening and inquired about how the patients are being cared for at night. After discussing with the patients, the Chief Minister inquired about the facilities for their accommodation, food and relatives. Along with this, he also understood about the sanitary system of the hospital. The Chief Minister said that Capital Hospital will be further modernized and more facilities will be provided for the patients. On this occasion, he also discussed with the temporary employees of the hospital and understood about their salary. The Chief Minister praised them for taking up their responsibilities with determination in a noble cause like patient care.