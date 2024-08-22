Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the infrastructure development, recruitment of human resources and other related facilities of Dharanidhar University, Keonjhar

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today reviewed the infrastructure development, recruitment of human resources and other related facilities of Dharanidhar University, Keonjhar at Lok Seva Bhavan. At present 38 colleges are affiliated under Dharanidar University. The Chief Minister has directed to make it self-fulfilling within the next two years. The Chief Minister directed to prepare a multi-level master plan for infrastructure development, construct 6 hostels with 6 floors and fill the posts of Controller of Examinations, Registrar and Controller of Education.