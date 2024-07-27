Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi met West Bengal cm Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi, discuss the solution to the problem of potato supply

New Delhi: Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi met West Bengal Chief Minister Mrs. Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi today to discuss the solution to the problem of potato supply. Both the Chief Ministers are currently in Delhi to attend the Policy Commission meeting.

In the discussion, Chief Minister Shri Majhi said that the supply of potatoes from West Bengal to Odisha has been interrupted and the prices are increasing tremendously. Due to this, the people of the state are facing common problems. He requested Ms. Banerjee to resolve the issue as soon as possible.