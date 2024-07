Bhubaneswar: Puri King Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb meets Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi ahead of the Rath Yatra and holds discussions; Law Minister also present in the meeting.

“Before the Rath Yatra started, I had a discussion with Puri Gajapati Maharaja, the devotee of Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath and the Minister of Law Prithiviraj Harichandan at the Rajya Guest House for a peaceful and smooth completion of the upcoming Rath Yatra,” says CM in social media platform X.