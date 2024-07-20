Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi , Law Minister Offer Prayers at Srimandir

Puri: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan Saturday evening had darshan of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and His Siblings at Puri Srimandir.

After attending BJP’s state executive meeting, the Chief Minister and the Law Minister reached Srimandir for darshan of the Holy Trinity.

On their arrival at the Singhadwar, they were welcomed by the Sevayats and escorted inside the temple. After the darshan of the Holy Trinity, they also offered prayers to Maa Bimala and Maa Laxmi.