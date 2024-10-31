Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Launches Web Portal for Vision Document, Seeks Public Feedback

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi launched the logo and web portal for the state’s vision document, inviting public suggestions for development. He emphasized that achieving a developed Odisha is vital for realizing a developed India by 2047.

Majhi stated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, special focus is being given to Odisha through Mission Purvodaya. The web portal, “Bikasita Bharat pain bikasita Odisha” (Developed Odisha in Developed India), aims to gather public input for the vision document.

He encouraged intellectuals and non-resident Odias to share their opinions, which will be included in the document. The portal, vision.odisha.gov.in, was created in collaboration with the Departments of State Planning and Electronics and IT. Citizens can also reach out via WhatsApp at 91-6370951920 or email at [email protected] within three weeks from October 30.

Majhi claimed that his government has quickly gained a reputation as a “people’s government” by engaging with the public and addressing their concerns. He highlighted the importance of democracy in governance and noted that Odisha will celebrate 100 years as a separate state in 2036.