Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi Launches Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi highlighted the critical role of animal husbandry and dairying in India’s food security, rural development, and economic growth at the ‘Monsoon Meet’ organized by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, held at the Lok Seba Bhavan’s Convention Centre on Friday.

Addressing the event, Majhi emphasized the significant contribution of the dairy sector to the national economy, noting that India is now the largest milk producer in the world. He underscored that animal husbandry provides vital employment in rural areas, particularly benefiting small and marginal farmers, tribals, and women.

“The event reflects our joint commitment to lead the animal resources and dairy sector in the country,” Majhi said, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of improving the lives of small farmers through expanding animal husbandry, animal health initiatives, pisciculture, and beekeeping in villages.

Majhi pointed out that despite the new state government not yet completed its first 100 days in office, Odisha has already laid out a roadmap for transformative changes across all sectors, focusing on both immediate and long-term development.

In a major announcement, Majhi introduced the “Mukhyamantri Kamadhenu Yojana,” a five-year initiative with a budget of Rs 1,423.47 crore aimed at boosting milk production. The scheme will support small dairy units, provide subsidized calf feed, enhance livestock insurance coverage, and strengthen dairy cooperatives.