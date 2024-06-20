Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions with the members of Puri Chhattisha Niyog at Bhubaneswar to ensure a peaceful and smooth completion of the upcoming Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held discussions with the members of Puri Chhattisha Niyog at Rajya Guest House to ensure a peaceful and smooth completion of the upcoming Rath Yatra.

The ride is a rare combination this year. The journey will be completed with 3 policies in one day. The Chief Minister requested the members of the Chhattisgarh Niyog to do it in an orderly manner.

Chhattisha Niyog members promised their full cooperation and said, “We are very happy and delighted because of the new government’s kinship towards our servants. They thanked the Chief Minister for arranging a corpus fund of Rs 500 crore for the temple.

Law Minister Shri Parthiraj Harichandan also appealed to the members to complete the Rathayatra smoothly. Chief Administrative Secretary Shri Pradeep Kumar welcomed the Jena servants in the meeting.