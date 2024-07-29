Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has reached Bhubaneswar after completing his visit to New Delhi

Bhubaneswar: Today Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has reached Bhubaneswar after completing his visit to New Delhi. Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling, Chief Secretary to the Government Mr. Saroj Pradhan, Deputy Chief Secretary Mr. Gobind Chandra Das and many MLAs met the Chief Minister at the airport and congratulated him on the success of the Chief Minister’s visit to Delhi.

Commenting on his visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister said that after attending the Niti Ayog Governing Council meeting held under the chairmanship of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, I presented the demands related to the development of Odisha. For 2036, out of the next 12 years, the first 5 years are critical for us.

Odisha is given priority in the Prime Minister’s East India Plan. Odisha will be the first buggy in the double engine buggy. The Prime Minister is giving special importance to the development of Odisha. Therefore, all the proposals that I have made in the policy commission meeting will be implemented and there will definitely be a big change in Odisha in the next 5 years.

The Chief Minister said that for the development of Odisha, the focus of the Prime Minister is on the development of the 480 km beach, development of port industries, development of tourism, development of the IT sector, development of the people.

Commenting on the potato issue, the Chief Minister said, “I don’t believe in writing letters.” I have directly discussed with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Delhi. The chief administrative secretaries of the two states were also present during the discussion. Things are starting to normalize.

Commenting on Polavaram, the Chief Minister said that he had discussed with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Shri N. Chandrababu Naidu during the Policy Commission meeting. We reiterated our claims on Polavaram. I have proposed a Chief Ministerial meeting in the coming days and Andhra Chief Minister has also agreed to the proposal.