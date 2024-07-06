Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has directed to prepare a statutory program to fulfill the election promises to clarify the approach of the new government in the meeting of the secretaries of all departments

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has directed to prepare a statutory program to fulfill the election promises to clarify the approach of the new government in the meeting of the secretaries of all departments held at Kharveh Bhawan today. He sought the cooperation of the administration to fulfill the aspirations of the people.
The Chief Minister said that Odisha is going to complete 100 years in 12 years. In 2047, the country will also complete 100 years of independence. So keeping both in mind we have to prepare a vision-2036 for Odisha. He also suggested to make the process of hearing people’s complaints more efficient and effective. Raising the issue of Odia Asmita, the Chief Minister said that you should take steps so that the program of every department can be conducted in Odia language.
He emphasized on the successful implementation of several popular schemes of the Central Government and all schemes of the State Government. The Chief Minister said that they have complete freedom to work for the construction of #ବିକଶିତଓଡ଼ିଶା . But you have to work within the boundaries of transparency and accountability.