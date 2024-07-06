Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has directed to prepare a statutory program to fulfill the election promises to clarify the approach of the new government in the meeting of the secretaries of all departments

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi has directed to prepare a statutory program to fulfill the election promises to clarify the approach of the new government in the meeting of the secretaries of all departments held at Kharveh Bhawan today. He sought the cooperation of the administration to fulfill the aspirations of the people.

The Chief Minister said that Odisha is going to complete 100 years in 12 years. In 2047, the country will also complete 100 years of independence. So keeping both in mind we have to prepare a vision-2036 for Odisha. He also suggested to make the process of hearing people’s complaints more efficient and effective. Raising the issue of Odia Asmita, the Chief Minister said that you should take steps so that the program of every department can be conducted in Odia language.