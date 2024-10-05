Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi attended the ‘Marg Darshan’ ceremony organized for the newly appointed junior teachers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi attended the ‘Marg Darshan’ ceremony organized for the newly appointed junior teachers and students and addressed everyone. The role of teacher is important in shaping human life. The responsibility of shaping the future of a simple child lies in the hands of the Guru. Teachers are not only civil servants but also human sculptors. The Chief Minister mentioned that the government is committed to making education even easier.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said, make teaching addictive without making it a profession, make teaching fun, use modern technology for teaching and be proud of yourself as a teacher. Teachers are one of the artisans in strengthening Odisha’s future. The Chief Minister has expressed that the dream of building a developed Odisha, a developed India will come true with the participation and efforts of teachers and students, and the future of Odisha will be bright.