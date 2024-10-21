Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi along with Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attended the second day of the 2nd Indian Lighthouse Festival “Lighthouse Tourism Conclave-2024”

Puri: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi along with Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal attended the second day of the 2nd Indian Lighthouse Festival “Lighthouse Tourism Conclave-2024” and inaugurated various projects of DGLL and Paradip Ports Authority.

Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, stated that this festival will bring Odisha’s lighthouses into the spotlight, drawing more tourists & boosting the state’s tourism industry creating new opportunities for growth at Day 2 of the Indian Lighthouse Festival.

The ‘Lighthouse Tourism Festival,’ a two-day event, commenced in Puri on Sunday. The Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways initiated this unique programme to promote lighthouse tourism in India.

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi remarked that while temples are a significant tourist draw in Odisha, lighthouses will enhance their appeal. “The concept of utilizing temples as tourist destinations was once unimaginable. However, thanks to the Prime Minister’s visionary thinking, our temples are now key tourist hubs that showcase our innovative heritage. Lighthouses will introduce a new facet to Odisha’s tourism,” he said.