Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi advised Secretaries of all departments to expedite development projects by increasing the plan expenditure to stimulate growth, create employment opportunities

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi Tuesday advised Secretaries of all departments to expedite development projects by increasing the plan expenditure to stimulate growth and create employment opportunities across the state.

Chairing a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, CM Majhi emphasised the need for departments, especially those handling infrastructure development, to augment technical manpower and intensify program implementation. He stressed the importance of teamwork among state government departments to achieve the vision for 2036 and 2047.

During the meeting, Finance Department Principal Secretary Sashwat Mishra presented a comparative income and expenditure account for April-July 2023-24 and 2024-25.

The total income during the April-July period of the current financial year was Rs 57,085 crore, while the income during the same period last year was Rs 51,234 crore. This amount is 11.42 per cent higher than the income of the same period last year, Mishra revealed through a presentation.

Senior officials, Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, Development Commissioner Anu Garg, and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Nikunj Bihari Dhal were present at the meeting.