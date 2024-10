Odisha CM directs ministers to supervise cyclone management in districts likely to be affected by probable Cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Sri Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the following Ministers to supervise cyclone management in districts which might be affected by cyclone Dana.

1. Jagatsinghapur: Industry, Sri Sampad Chandra Swain

2. ⁠Balasore: PR&DW and RD, Sri Rabi Nayak

3. ⁠Bhadrak: Sports & HE, Sri Suraj Suryavamsi

4. ⁠Mayurbhanj: H&UD, Dr K C Mahapatra

5. ⁠Puri: Deputy CM, Smt. Pravati Parida

6. ⁠Kendrapada: Deputy CM, Sri K V Singhdeo

7. ⁠Ganjam: Com & Transport, Sri Bibhuti Bhusan Jena

8. ⁠Keonjhar: Food & Civil Supplies, Sri K C Patra

9. ⁠Cuttack: Works, Law, Sri Prithviraj Harichandan