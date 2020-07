Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik congratulated Udayanath Bisoyi, a nonagenarian from Chakunda village of Sorada Block in Ganjam district on successfully winning the battle against COVID-19. His win will inspire others to stay strong as Odisha fights this pandemic, he added.

Udayanath Bisoyi, 95 years. From Sarabadi, chakunda village, Surada Block successfully fought the covid battle. Discharged from Tata hospital on 18th July.

