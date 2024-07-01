Odisha CM Begins Public Grievance Hearings After Years, Thanks to New BJP Govt

People from across Odisha queued up at the revived State government’s grievance cell. CM Mohan Majhi personally listened to their issues, attracting large crowds. This revival is significant as former CM Naveen Patnaik did not attend, leaving many complaints unresolved. Majhi and senior officials will regularly hear grievances at the CM’s Grievance Cell in Bhubaneswar’s Unit-V area.

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) also resumed grievance hearings, held every Monday from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Residents raised issues like open drains, vending zones, and road conditions. BMC Commissioner Rajesh Pravakar Patil promised to address localized problems and complete slab installations over open drains within one and a half months. Temporary barricades are set up at 25 locations.