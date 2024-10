Bhubaneswar: As the cyclonic storm, ‘Dana’ approaches Odisha, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed all MLAs to remain in their constituencies to assist the district administration with rescue and relief efforts.

“Considering the potential cyclonic storm and heavy rainfall, all MLAs must be present in their constituencies to collaborate with the district administration in addressing the cyclone and accelerating relief and rescue operations,” Majhi stated on ‘X’.