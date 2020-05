Rourkela: A clash broke out between locals & Police in Rourkela today allegedly after Police barricading was removed from an area when it was de-contained but some areas near it, continued to be containment zones. Police baton-charged & threw tear gas shells to control situation.

Sundergarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan and RMC have also arrived and are in discussion with the mentioned senior officials in maintaining peace and order in the city.

