Odisha CHSE Releases Plus II Exam Schedule for 2025

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has announced the schedule for the 2025 annual Plus II Exams, which will occur in two phases, according to Prasanta Kumar Parida, the Controller of Exams. Internal exams for non-practical subjects will take place before the main exams, tentatively set between February 15 and March 20, 2025. Official dates for all streams will be released by the end of November.

Form filling for the Plus II exams starts on September 18 and runs until October 1. The schedule is as follows: